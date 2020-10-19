PDS Planning Inc Has $298,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 29,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,234. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.12. The company has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.16.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

