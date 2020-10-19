PDS Planning Inc Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,480,000 after buying an additional 8,482,477 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.81. 38,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,009. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

