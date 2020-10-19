PDS Planning Inc Has $590,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $318.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,103. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

