PDS Planning Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 25.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.22. 61,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,390. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

