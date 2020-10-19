PDS Planning Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAGCO Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,474,000. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 417,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,013,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.92. 1,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,180. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.