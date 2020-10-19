PDS Planning Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,183,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 435.0% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 28,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $326.46. 8,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.35. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $340.74.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

