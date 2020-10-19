PDS Planning Inc Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,278,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,904,000 after purchasing an additional 81,146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,730,000 after purchasing an additional 219,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,556,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,832,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,674. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

