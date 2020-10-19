PDS Planning Inc Purchases 134 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $211.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

