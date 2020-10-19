PDS Planning Inc Purchases 260 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $39.75. 340,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,549,695. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

