PDS Planning Inc Purchases 318 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 535.1% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. National Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.09.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.32. 366,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,743,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.24. The stock has a market cap of $831.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $168.12 and a 12 month high of $310.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

