PDS Planning Inc Purchases 6,742 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 451,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 31,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.93. 17,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,272. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

