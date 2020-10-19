PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $18.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,554.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,525.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,436.75. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

