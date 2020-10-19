PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.5% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

