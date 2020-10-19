PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,727,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,220,813,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,795 shares of company stock worth $62,109,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.34 on Monday, hitting $336.06. The stock had a trading volume of 52,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,956. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.23 and its 200 day moving average is $305.61. The company has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.