PDS Planning Inc Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Visa by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 299,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Shares of V traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.65. 90,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,045,206. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.