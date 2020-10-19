PDS Planning Inc Sells 181 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $178.50. The stock had a trading volume of 80,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,540. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.39 and its 200 day moving average is $135.31. The company has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

