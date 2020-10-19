PDS Planning Inc Sells 315 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.25. 211,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,210,447. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

