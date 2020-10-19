PDS Planning Inc Takes $395,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $550.50. 117,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,119,043. The company has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $521.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

