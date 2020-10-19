Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $21.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $431.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.95. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.