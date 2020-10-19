PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $148,835.27 and approximately $347.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00027715 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003173 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003241 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 58,203,891 coins and its circulating supply is 39,898,016 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

