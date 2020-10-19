Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $95.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Performant Financial worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

