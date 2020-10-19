Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,458. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

