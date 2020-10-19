Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $550,594.34 and $71,203.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,355,359,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

