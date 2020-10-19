Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PNFP opened at $39.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

