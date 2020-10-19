Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $3.57 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Chevron by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 63,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.7% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 96,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.1% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron by 3.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 120,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.99. 95,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,156,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.