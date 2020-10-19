Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.9% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,521 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,297,000 after buying an additional 2,834,587 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,029.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $39.83. 229,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,549,695. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

