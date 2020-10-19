Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.38. 49,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,341,555. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average is $125.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

