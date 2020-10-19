Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 3.1% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.93. 30,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393,172. The company has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

