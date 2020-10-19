Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,273,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,561,000 after acquiring an additional 59,785 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,968,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,014,000.

IWP stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.38. 861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,768. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $187.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

