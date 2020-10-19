Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 2.2% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in BlackRock by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,272,000 after purchasing an additional 55,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $517,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $662.58. 2,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $573.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $659.57.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,846. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

