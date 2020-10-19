Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 135 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 2.0% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.23.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.