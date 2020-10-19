Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 350 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.65. 47,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,666,433. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

