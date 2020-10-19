Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 495 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.
Shares of NYSE:XOM remained flat at $$34.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. 279,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,025,189. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
