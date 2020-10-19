Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Down 16.9% in September

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 997,100 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis purchased 17,000 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $40,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,475.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 44,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 37.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 9.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXLW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.22. 365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,219. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.10.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.