PlayChip Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $201.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $201.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $574.17 or 0.04924334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00030938 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.