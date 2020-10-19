POA Price Reaches $0.0184 on Top Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Binance, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last week, POA has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $54,266.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 280,571,829 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

