Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to $32.50 at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $32.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.70.

Shares of PWCDF opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

