PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Gap Up to $980.00

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $980.00, but opened at $1,030.00. PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at $990.10, with a volume of 4,733 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PPHE Hotel Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,002.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,098.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.51.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

