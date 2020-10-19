Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PINC. Benchmark lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Premier by 44.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

