Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $116,114.25 in Stock

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Gaines Wehrle sold 1,785 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $116,114.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gaines Wehrle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primeenergy Resources alerts:

On Monday, September 21st, Gaines Wehrle sold 1,000 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $69,080.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Gaines Wehrle sold 566 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $40,689.74.

On Friday, September 18th, Gaines Wehrle sold 1,668 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $117,927.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PNRG opened at $59.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $170.99.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,478 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 25.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 1,261.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Primeenergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primeenergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.