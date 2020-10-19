Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Short Interest Down 17.5% in September

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 858,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $183,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTI shares. Piper Sandler raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

PTI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,059. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $64.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

