Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,904. The company has a market capitalization of $454.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. Prothena has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after acquiring an additional 642,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prothena by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 131,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.