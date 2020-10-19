Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

PFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $13.01 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 152.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

