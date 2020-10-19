PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. PulteGroup reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

PulteGroup stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

