PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. State Street Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after purchasing an additional 580,162 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,503 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,536,000 after acquiring an additional 98,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,496,000 after acquiring an additional 452,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PulteGroup by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 downgraded PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $48.06 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.