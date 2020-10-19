QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Shares Gap Down to $31.75

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.75, but opened at $30.62. QAD shares last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

QADB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of QAD in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3,178.18 and a beta of 1.27.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

