Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,860,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 14,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

