Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the September 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $4.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $257.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 3.75. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,029,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,691 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth $1,603,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 104.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 478,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 244,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 172,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 56.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYAM. ValuEngine lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

