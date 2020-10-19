Reach (LON:RCH) Shares Gap Up to $79.60

Reach PLC (LON:RCH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.60, but opened at $83.30. Reach shares last traded at $80.60, with a volume of 185,130 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Reach in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reach from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.51.

Reach (LON:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a GBX 2.63 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Reach’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

About Reach (LON:RCH)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

