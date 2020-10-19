Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Down 16.6% in September

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Recon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ RCON remained flat at $$1.03 during trading hours on Monday. 2,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,995. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

